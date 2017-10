Sept 20 (Reuters) - ‍SBI Life Insurance​:

* SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd finalized allocation of 31.8 million equity shares at INR 700 per equity share to 69 anchor investors Source text: [SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (“Company” or “Issuer”) has finalized the allocation of 3.18 crore Equity Shares at Rs. 700 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 2,226 crore to 69 anchor investors] Further company coverage: