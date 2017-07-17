FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-SBI Life Insurance files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance:

* SBI Life Insurance Company Limited files for IPO

* Initial public offer of up to 120 million equity shares

* Shares offered through red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE

* IPO to comprise an offer for sale by State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. of up to 80 million shares and up to 40 million shares respectively

* Among book running lead managers for IPO are JM Financial, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citi Group, Deutsche Equities India Source text: (bit.ly/2u0tWk6) Further company coverage:

