Sept 28 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below 10 million rupees) w.e.f. 01.10.2017‍​

* Revised interest rate on 1-year retail domestic term deposit below INR 10 million to 6.50 percent for public and 7 percent for srnior citizens