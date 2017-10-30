FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBI sanctions credit facilities worth 23.17 bln rupees for rooftop solar power projects​
October 30, 2017 / 12:04 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-SBI sanctions credit facilities worth 23.17 bln rupees for rooftop solar power projects​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says extends 23.17 billion rupees for rooftop solar power projects​

* Sanction letters given to JSW Energy,Hinduja Renewables,Tata Renewable Energy,Adani Group,Azure Power,Cleantech Solar,Hero Solar Energy​

* Availed line of credit of $625 million from World Bank for on-lending to viable grid connected rooftop solar projects​ Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest commercial bank, announced today the sanction of credit facilities amounting to Rs. 2317 crore with aggregate capacity of 575 MW to corporates towards financing Grid Connected Rooftop Solar projects under the SBI - World Bank (WB) Programme. In the conference organised by SBI on Grid Connected Rooftop Solar projects for large corporates of the Bank, the sanction letters were handed over to JSW Energy, Hinduja Renewables, Tata Renewable Energy, Adani Group, Azure Power, Cleantech Solar and Hero Solar Energy by Mr. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman SBI in the presence of top management of SBI and officials from the World Bank. SBI has availed a line of credit of USD 625 million from World Bank for on-lending to viable Grid Connected Rooftop Solar projects] Further company coverage:

