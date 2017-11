Nov 13 (Reuters) - SBM HOLDINGS LTD:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX ‍​OF 2.29 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.59 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 3.54 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.30 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* WITH BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN THE LAST QUARTER, GROUP IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN PROJECTED RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR Source: bit.ly/2mlD2YC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)