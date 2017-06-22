FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV:

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

* SBM offshore NV - ExxonMobil has formally confirmed award of contracts for next phase of Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore NV - under contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel

* Floating production, storage and offloading vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.