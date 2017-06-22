BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

June 22 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV:

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

* SBM offshore NV - ExxonMobil has formally confirmed award of contracts for next phase of Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore NV - under contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel

* Floating production, storage and offloading vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day