July 11 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV:

* FPSO TURRITELLA PURCHASE OPTION EXERCISED BY SHELL

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2018

* TRANSACTION COMPRISES A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION TO THE JV OF C. US$ 1 BILLION

* COMPANY SELLING ASSET IS JOINT-VENTURE OWNED BY SBM OFFSHORE (55% INTEREST), MITSUBISHI CORPORATION (30% INTEREST), NIPPON YUSEN KK (NYK LINE) (15% INTEREST)