BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv

* SBM Offshore 2017 half-year earnings

* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year

* SBM Offshore - 2017 guidance for directional revenue reiterated at around US$1.7 billion and for underlying directional EBITDA updated to above US$750 million

* Pro-Forma directional backlog remains nearly constant at us$17.0 billion compared to year-end 2016

* Underlying directional EPS of US$0.39 per share for H1, representing increase of 26 pct compared to first half of 2016