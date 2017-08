June 16 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE BRAGA FUTEBOL SAD :

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH SPORTING CP FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER BATTAGLIA

* SIGNS 5-YEARS CONTRACT WITH PLAYER ESGAIO FROM SPORTING CP, PLAYER JEFFERSON JOINS FOR 1 YEAR ON LOAN Source text: bit.ly/2s8SAQp , bit.ly/2t9InBu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)