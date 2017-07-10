FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA discloses cost allocation in Essity distribution
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-SCA discloses cost allocation in Essity distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa (SCA) AB

* Allocation of acquisition cost for shares in connection with SCA's distribution of the shares in Essity

* Says the Swedish Tax Agency has decided that of the acquisition cost for shares of series A in SCA AB, 21 percent should be attributed to these shares and 79 percent to the received shares of series A in Essity

* Says of the acquisition cost for shares of series B in SCA AB, 20 percent should be attributed to these shares and 80 percent to the received shares of series B in Essity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

