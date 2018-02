Feb 28 (Reuters) - Scales Corporation Ltd:

* FY GROUP REVENUES OF NZ$399.1 MILLION, UP 7 PERCENT

* FY NET PROFIT FOR YEAR (INCLUDING NON-CASH IFRS ADJUSTMENTS) NZ$31.8 MILLION VERSUS NZ$38.2 MILLION

* ‍DIRECTORS SUPPORT PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 EBITDA OF BETWEEN NZ$58 MILLION AND NZ$65 MILLION​