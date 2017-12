Dec 5 (Reuters) - Scales Corporation Ltd:

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED AND TO BE PAID ON 19 JANUARY 2018.​

* ‍SCALES CORPORATION REAFFIRMS 2017 FORECAST

* SEES FY18 ‍EBITDA OF BETWEEN NZ$58 MILLION AND NZ$65 MILLION​