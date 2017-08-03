FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Scana reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01
August 3, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Scana reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana reports financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana Corp - ‍for 2017, company reaffirms its guidance for 2017 GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35​

* Scana Corp - qtrly total operating revenues $1,001 ‍​ million versus $905 million

* Scana Corp - ‍estimates its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be 2 to 4 percent over next 3 to 5 years​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana - ‍estimates targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

