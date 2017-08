June 26 (Reuters) - Scana Corp:

* Scana Corporation and Santee Cooper amend interim agreement to extend term

* Scana-‍interim assessment agreement with Westinghouse Electric concerning nuclear construction project amended to extend agreement through August 10

* Scana Corp - ‍agreement extension allows co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options by continuing construction on project​