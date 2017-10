BRIEF-Scana says SCPSC defers action on ORS request to suspend revised rates collections

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp :

* Public Service Commission of South Carolina defers action on office of regulatory staff (ORS) request to suspend revised rates collections

* Public Service Commission of South Carolina ordered hearing officer to establish briefing schedule & hearing date concerning ORS’ request

* Intends to “defend its rights and claims, including appealing any adverse decision, if necessary​”

* ‍south Carolina Electric & Gas Company's existing retail electric rates will remain in effect pending further action of SCPSC​