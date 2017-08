June 27 (Reuters) - SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MANOR FARM - THE LEADING CHICKEN PROCESSOR IN IRELAND

* ‍AGREEMENT VALUES MANOR FARM AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 94 MILLION​

* SETTLEMENT WILL BE A COMBINATION OF 6 MILLION SCANDI STANDARD SHARES, AN EARN-OUT MECHANISM, CASH AND ASSUMPTION OF OUTSTANDING INTEREST-BEARING DEBT