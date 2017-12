Dec 21 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group Ab:

* SCANDIC HOTELS TO OPEN ONE OF FRANKFURT‘S LARGEST CONFERENCE HOTELS

* ‍ SIGNED LONG-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH DEVELOPER B&L GROUP

* ‍HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT REGARDING OPERATION OF A NEW HOTEL IN FRANKFURT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)