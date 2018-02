Jan 31 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* REG-SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S: SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP ACQUIRES A LEADING US ONLINE CIGAR RETAILER

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP‘S ADJUSTED EBITDA DURING 2019​

* SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS OF THOMPSON AND CO. OF TAMPA, INC

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO USD 62 MILLION AND ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY EXISTING CASH AT HAND​