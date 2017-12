Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj:

* SCANFIL PLC CHANGES THE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR 2017

* ‍CHANGES ITS ESTIMATE OF TURNOVER AND OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT 2017 TURNOVER WILL BE ABOUT EUR 530 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 30 - 32 MILLION​

* ‍PREVIOUS ESTIMATE FOR 2017 WAS THAT ITS TURNOVER WILL BE EUR 500 - 530 MILLION​

* ‍PREVIOUS ESTIMATE FOR 2017 WAS THAT OPERATING PROFIT WAS ESTIMATED TO BE EUR 28 - 31 MILLION​