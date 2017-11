Nov 23 (Reuters) - SCARLET BIDCO LTD:

* SCARLET BIDCO LTD - FURTHER SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR RECOMMENDED OFFER

* ‍SCARLET BIDCO- RECEIVED IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS ,LETTERS OF INTENT TO VOTE IN FAVOUR SCARLET‘S SCHEME IN RESPECT OF ABOUT 39.3 PERCENT SHARE CAPITAL OF SERVELEC​

* SCARLET BIDCO-IF A THIRD PARTY TO MAKE AN OFFER, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT WILL BE SUPPORTIVE UNLESS CONSIDERATION OFFERED BY PARTY WAS AT LEAST 5 PERCENT HIGHER THAN OFFER PRICE​