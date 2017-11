Nov 23 (Reuters) - SERVELEC GROUP PLC:

* RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SERVELEC GROUP PLC

* ‍SERVELEC SHAREHOLDERS AT SCHEME RECORD TIME WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 313.1 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH SERVELEC SHARE HELD​

* ‍OFFER VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF SERVELEC AT ABOUT £223.9 MILLION​