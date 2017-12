Dec 28 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp:

* SCE&G FILES FORMAL REQUEST WITH THE NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION TO WITHDRAW COLS FOR VCS UNITS 2 & 3

* SCANA CORP - ‍IN ITS NOTIFICATION TO NRC, SCE&G STATES THAT IT HAS IRREVOCABLY ABANDONED ITS INTERESTS IN VCS UNITS 2 AND 3​

* SCANA CORP - SCE&G HAS OFFERED TO CEDE ITS ABANDONED INTEREST IN VCS UNITS 2 AND 3 PROJECT TO SANTEE COOPER, FOR NO CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)