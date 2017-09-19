FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted adjusts Organization, keeps overall strategy unchanged
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 9:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Schibsted adjusts Organization, keeps overall strategy unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Says to divide its organization into two operational divisions, named “Marketplaces” and “Media”

* Says the overall strategy of Schibsted remains unchanged; to be a global leader in online classifieds, to develop world-class media houses and develop new growth services

* Says the online classifieds operations in Norway and Sweden, including FINN.no and Blocket.se, will join the Marketplaces division together with all other online classifieds companies

* Says media will consist of the publishing operations in Norway and Sweden (VG, Aftenposten, Stavanger Aftenblad, Bergens Tidende, Fædrelandsvennen, Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet and Omni) in addition to Lendo, Prisjakt, Let’s Deal and others Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

