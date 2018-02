BRIEF-Schibsted Q4 EBITDA in line, maintains classifieds growth guidance

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa:

* SCHIBSTED Q4 REVENUES NOK ‍4,455​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 4.47 BILLION)

* SCHIBSTED Q4 EBITDA NOK ‍695​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 695 MILLION)

* SCHIBSTED Q4 EBITDA EX INVESTMENT PHASE NOK ‍845​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 848 MILLION)

* SCHIBSTED PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND OF NOK ‍1.75​ PER SHARE (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.78 PER SHARE)

* SCHIBSTED KEEPS GUIDANCE OF 15-20 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS FOR MID TO LONG TERM

* SEES SOME MARGIN CONTRACTION IN ITS MEDIA HOUSES NEXT 12 MONTHS‍​

* THE POSITIVE TREND IN TERMS OF PROFITABILITY DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, AND WE EXPECT OLX BRAZIL TO GROW WELL AND SHOW PROFITABILITY IN 2018

* FULL YEAR INVESTMENT PHASE LOSSES ARE EXPECTED TO GO DOWN COMPARED TO 2017

* THE EXACT LEVEL OF THE INVESTMENT PHASE LOSSES WILL, AMONG OTHER THINGS, DEPEND ON THE PACE OF MONETIZATION GROWTH AND THE COMPETITIVE SITUATION IN EACH MARKET IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)