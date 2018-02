BRIEF-Schindler FY ‍Net Profit Rises By 7.4% To CHF 884 Million​

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* FY ORDERS RECEIVED ROSE BY 5.9% TO CHF 10 989 MILLION

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 4.8% TO CHF 1 187 MILLION​

* FY REVENUE GREW BY 5.1% TO CHF 10 179 MILLION

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ROSE BY 7.4% TO CHF 884 MILLION​

* FOR 2018, COMPANY AIMS TO ACHIEVE AN INCREASE IN REVENUE OF 3% TO 5%, MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE AND PER PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATE‍​

* DECIDED TO CHANGE THE DIVIDEND POLICY AND TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO FROM 35% – 45% TO 35% – 65%

* APPOINTED URS SCHEIDEGGER TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018