Jan 25 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC TAKES CONTROL OF IGE+XAO AFTER THE SUCCESSFUL TENDER OFFER

* TENDER OFFER WHICH WILL BE RE-OPENED FROM FEBRUARY 1ST TO FEBRUARY 14TH, 2018

* TO RECEIVE 882,194 IGE+XAO SHARES REPRESENTING 61.79 PERCENT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* FOLLOWING THE DELIVERY OF THE SHARES TENDERED TO THE OFFER WILL OWN 70.57% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL