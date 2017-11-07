BRIEF-Schneider National reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Schneider National Inc
* Schneider National, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.97
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Schneider National Inc - continue to anticipate capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $350 million to $400 million
* Schneider National - estimated that hurricanes had a $3.0 million net negative income from operations impact in quarter due to lost revenue, other reasons
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: