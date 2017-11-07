FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider National reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
November 7, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Schneider National reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Schneider National Inc

* Schneider National, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.97

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schneider National Inc - ‍continue to anticipate capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $350 million to $400 million​

* Schneider National - ‍estimated that hurricanes had a $3.0 million net negative income from operations impact in quarter​ due to lost revenue, other reasons

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
