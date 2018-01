Jan 8 (Reuters) - Schneider National Inc:

* SCHNEIDER NATIONAL SAYS ON JAN 5, LORI LUTEY, CO‘S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, WILL BE RETIRING WITHIN NEXT 6 MONTHS - SEC FILING

* SCHNEIDER NATIONAL - ‍LUTEY TO CONTINUE TO SERVE IN HER CURRENT ROLE FOR TRANSITION PERIOD EXPECTED TO RUN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018