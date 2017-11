Nov 6 (Reuters) - SCHNIGGE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK SE:

* PURCHASE OFFER TO HOLDERS OF 8% SMART SOLUTIONS HOLDING GMBH BONDS 2013/2018

* PURCHASE PRICE OF 16.5% "FLAT" PER SMART SOLUTIONS HOLDING BEARER BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 EACH