BRIEF-Schnitzer reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
* Schnitzer reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc qtrly revenues $494 million versus $391 million
* Q4 revenue view $492.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S