BRIEF-Schnitzer reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
October 24, 2017 / 1:03 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Schnitzer reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc qtrly ‍revenues $494 million versus $391 million​

* Q4 revenue view $492.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
