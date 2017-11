Nov 13 (Reuters) - SCHOUW & CO A/S:

* ‍SCHOUW & CO.‘S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GREW BY 12% IN Q3 OF 2017 TO DKK 4,835 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR EBIT GUIDANCE IS MAINTAINED IN DKK 1,065-1,135 MILLION RANGE.​

* ‍ SCHOUW & CO. NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT DKK 16.9 BILLION​

* Q3 ‍EBIT WAS UP BY 3% TO DKK 362 MILLION​