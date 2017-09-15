FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍ net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in august 2017 totaled $18.0 billion​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍total client assets were a record $3.12 trillion as of month-end august, up 15% from August 2016 and up 1 pct compared to July 2017​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.4 pct as of month-end august, compared with 12.5 pct in August 2016 and 11.3 pct in July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

