March 9 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies Ag:

* ‍NET REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 7% (+6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) TO CHF 980.2 MILLION​ FOR 2017

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 5 PER SHARE​

* SAYS FY 17 ‍ TOTAL NET INCOME CHF 172 MILLION VERSUS CHF 70.6 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TRANSFER OF COMPANY'S REGISTERED OFFICE TO STEINHAUSEN​