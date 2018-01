Jan 11 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc :

* SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL- NAMED R ANDREW WAMSER AS EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO OF CO,EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB. 5, 2018 OR ANOTHER MUTUALLY AGREEABLE DATE​

* SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL - ‍FROM START DATE THROUGH MARCH 2, 2018, MR. WAMSER AND ALLISON ADEN, CURRENT CFO OF CO, WILL SERVE AS CO-CFO'S OF CO​ Source text (bit.ly/2muRGdy) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)