FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International Q2 EPS $0.72
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 9:25 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International Q2 EPS $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc :

* Reg-SWM announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 eps $0.72

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 17 pct to $255.3 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International - ‍now expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International sees ‍2017 earnings per share $2.52​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.