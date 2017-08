BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic raises turnover forecast for 2017

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG: PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 AND ADJUSTMENT OF FORECAST

* TURNOVER UP BY 6.8% TO 61.9 MILLION EURO IN FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (2016: 58.0 MILLION EURO)

* ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 3.6 MILLION EURO IN FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (2016: 4.6 MILLION EURO)​

* ‍INCREASE TURNOVER FORECAST FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017 TO A GROWTH OF 3% TO 5% (BEFORE 2% TO 4%)​

* ‍H1 EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFF SPECIAL FACTORS CAME UP TO 5.0 MILLION EURO​

* ‍H1 EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFF SPECIAL FACTORS CAME UP TO 5.0 MILLION EURO​

* ‍AGAINST BACKGROUND OF ONE-OFF EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES OF H1, EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN OF 7% TO 8% (BEFORE 8% TO 9%)​