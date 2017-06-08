BRIEF-SciClone to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

June 8 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for 11.18 per share

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for ‍approximately $605 million​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will be funded by buyer consortium through a combination of equity financing

* Says Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SciClone and DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as its legal advisor

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition