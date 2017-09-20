FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - deal for ‍CAD$2.40 per share​

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍deal accretive to earnings and cash flow in first year​

* NYX gaming group Ltd - deal for ‍enterprise value of approximately CAD$775 million​

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍transaction will be financed with cash on hand and debt​

* NYX Gaming Group-upon deal completion,CEO of co Matt Davey expected to oversee a newly created digital gaming and sports division at Scientific Games​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

