Jan 16 (Reuters) - SCOPE FLUIDICS SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH ALAB LABORATORIES NETWORK TO START COOPERATION

* UNDER LOI CO WANTS TO IMPROVE INDUSTRIALIZATION PROCESS OF ITS KEY PROJECTS

* WANTS TO COOPERATE WITH ALAB LABORATORIES ON MARKET VALIDATION OF ITS PCR|ONE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)