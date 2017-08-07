FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 pct stake in Acorda Therapeutics as of Aug 4 - SEC filing​
August 7, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 pct stake in Acorda Therapeutics as of Aug 4 - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ‍Scopia Capital Management LP

* ‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 percent stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of August 4 - SEC filing​

* Scopia Capital Management - on August 7, 2017, Scopia Capital submitted a letter to the Acorda Therapeutics' board of directors‍​

* Scopia Capital Management - shares were acquired for investment purposes in the belief that the shares of common stock of acorda are undervalued

* Scopia Capital Management LP says believes that it is time for Acorda Therapeutics to pursue immediate review of all strategic alternatives, including sale of co

* Scopia Capital-it "urges" Acorda board to engage actively with parties interested in discussions regarding potential deal & to form special committee Source text: (bit.ly/2vcaAuG) Further company coverage:

