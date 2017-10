BRIEF-Scor Q3 net income turns to loss of 267 million euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - SCOR

* ‍ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT APPROXIMATELY 213% AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* Q3 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR ‍​3.6 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET LOSS EUR ‍​267 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 163 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q3 IS MARKED BY AN EXCEPTIONAL SERIES OF LARGE NATURAL CATASTROPHES, WITH HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA AND EARTHQUAKES IN MEXICO LEADING TO A COST OF EUR 430 MILLION NET OF RETROCESSION AND TAX

* Q3 P&C COMBINED RATIO OF ‍​136.7 PERCENT VERSUS 91.4 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)