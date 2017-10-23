FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15
October 23, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and initiates a quarterly dividend

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍Board has authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million of common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions​

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - Qtrly ‍vessel revenue $38.6 million versus $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

