BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:
* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - entered financing transaction in respect of one of company’s Kamsarmax vessels with unaffiliated third parties in Japan
* Scorpio bulkers - as part of transaction, co will sell 2015 Japanese built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, SBI Rumba, for approximately $19.6 million
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - cost of financing is equivalent to an expected fixed interest rate of 4.24 pct for 10 years
* Scorpio Bulkers - deal also provides co with options to repurchase vessel beginning on 5th anniversary of sale and until end of bareboat charter deal