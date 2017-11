Nov 28 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* SCORPIO TANKERS INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* SCORPIO TANKERS INC - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER, ISSUE AND SELL TO PUBLIC 30 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK THROUGH UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​

* SCORPIO TANKERS-‍AS PART OF OFFERING, SCORPIO SERVICES HOLDING EXPRESSED INTEREST TO BUY AT LEAST $20 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: