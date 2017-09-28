FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements MR product tankers
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements MR product tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers announces sale and leaseback agreements for five 2012 built MR product tankers

* Sales price for each vessel is $27.5 million, co will bareboat charter-in vessels for a period of seven years at $9,025 per day per vessel

* Company also has three one-year options to extend bareboat charter agreements beyond initial term

* In addition, Scorpio Tankers has purchase options beginning at end of fifth year and until end of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.