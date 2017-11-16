FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers reports Q3 loss $0.16/shr
November 16, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers reports Q3 loss $0.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly ‍vessel revenue $123.1 million versus $114.3 million

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly ‍TCE revenue increased $7.8 million to $121.8 million​

* Q3 revenue view $127.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

