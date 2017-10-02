FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia

* Scotia Capital Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corporation each agree to sell 2,750,000 common shares of TMX Group Limited

* Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍after giving effect to trade, sci and aimco will each hold less than 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of TMX​

* Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍SCI and AIMCO will no longer be entitled to appoint nominees to board of directors of TMX​

* Bank of Nova Scotia - ‍Scotia Capital, AIMCO agreed to sell shares of Tmx Group Limited representing an aggregate of about 9.9% of issued, outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

