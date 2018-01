Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EXPECTS MORTGAGE GROWTH OF 4-5 PERCENT THIS YEAR

* SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS SPENT C$3.1 BILLION ON TECHNOLOGY IN 2017, EXPECTS SPENDING TO "MODERATE A BIT" IN 2018