BRIEF-Scotiabank To Acquire Citibank's Consumer And Small And Medium Enterprise Operations In Colombia

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK TO ACQUIRE CITIBANK‘S CONSUMER AND SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - TRANSACTION IS NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS SCOTIABANK‘S COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE CAPITAL RATIO WILL BE IMPACTED BY LESS THAN 10 BASIS POINTS

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - ‍THIS AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY BANCO COLPATRIA OF CITIBANK‘S WORKFORCE​

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - SCOTIABANK AND MERCANTIL COLPATRIA WILL INVEST PROPORTIONATELY TO MAINTAIN THEIR EXISTING OWNERSHIP LEVELS IN BANCO COLPATRIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: