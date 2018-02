BRIEF-Scotiabank To Acquire Jarislowsky Fraser

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK TO ACQUIRE JARISLOWSKY FRASER

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE AT CLOSING OF APPROXIMATELY $950 MILLION WILL BE SATISFIED PRIMARILY BY ISSUANCE OF SCOTIABANK COMMON SHARES.

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THESE REPURCHASES, SCOTIABANK EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FY 2020

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - WILL OFFSET DILUTIVE IMPACT OF ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO SATISFY PURCHASE PRICE BY REPURCHASING A SIMILAR AMOUNT OF COMMON SHARES

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA - AN EARN-OUT OF UP TO $56 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL SCOTIABANK COMMON SHARES MAY BE PAID BASED ON GROWTH TARGETS